The rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation fell to 2.6% in June from 2.8% in May, the Office for National Statistics said. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

UK inflation fell to the lowest rate in 15 months in June as food and fuel prices dropped in an early boost to the cost-of-living-focused Andy Burnham.

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The rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) was 2.6 per cent in June, down from 2.8 per cent in May, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This was the lowest level since March 2025, and also came in below the 2.7 per cent rate that most economists had been expecting. The lower-than-expected CPI rate is set to provide some relief to new Prime Minister Mr Burnham, who has made efforts to ease the cost of living a top priority. Read more: Single bus fares to be capped at £2 across England as PM tells LBC 'a fairer Britain is where we all want to be' Read more: 'A fairer bus fare is just the start,' writes Andy Burnham

Newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey gives his first all staff address at HM Treasury in central London. Picture: Alamy

According to the ONS, the biggest downward pull on overall inflation last month came from transport, food and non-alcoholic drinks. Average petrol prices declined by 2.1p per litre between May and June, while diesel prices dropped by 10.7p per litre. This marked the first time petrol had eased since the start of the Middle East conflict at the end of February, which sent oil and gas prices soaring and pushed up prices at the pumps. However, while prices were lower month-on-month, overall motor fuel prices remained 21.3 per cent higher in the year to June in a sign that the conflict has driven up the cost of living in the UK. Food and non-alcoholic drink prices fell by 0.2 per cent between May and June, bringing the annual inflation rate down to 1.7 per cent, from 2.2 per cent in May.