UK inflation rises to 3.6% in highest level in a year
UK inflation has risen to its highest level for a year after being pushed up by petrol and diesel costs and tobacco duty changes, according to new figures.
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Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rate rose to 3.6% in October from 3.5% in September, the Office for National Statistics said.
Inflation accelerated last month largely due to rising fuel costs and the 4% jump to the energy price cap, according to ONS data, with rising vape and tobacco duties also having an impact.
The 3.6% figure for October, up from 3.5% in September, is in line with what most economists had predicted, according to a consensus provided by Pantheon Macroeconomics.
Overall inflation has been rising over the summer, fuelled by the Middle East energy shock, which has pushed up the price of fuel and household energy.
Another rise in inflation marks a fourth consecutive acceleration since CPI dipped to 2.6% in June.
ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “Inflation rose slightly in October, with fuel prices once again a major contributor to the increase in the annual rate.
“Annual costs of both raw materials and goods leaving factories continue to climb, driven by higher crude oil and petrol prices, respectively.
”The latest figures showed that the average price of petrol rose by 5.2 pence per litre between September and October, as tensions in the Middle East continued to push oil prices higher.
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