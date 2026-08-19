The latest numbers represents a small increase in the 12 months to June

UK inflation rose slightly into July. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

UK inflation rose to 2.9% in the 12 months to July, the Office for National Statistics [ONS] has said.

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The figures compare to the rate of 2.6% announced last month for the year to June. In response, Chancellor John Healey said: "Iran war inflation continues to impact prices here at home, but Britain’s economy is resilient. "We have cut VAT on electricity bills and capped bus fares at £2 – to give breathing space to those feeling the strain. Read more: Three people from same family drown in tragedy off Sussex coast - as younger daughter fights for life in hospital Read more: Young women out-investing men by nearly £5k on average

A small boat sails past cargo ships and other commercial vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Iran, where the war has sent prices rising. Picture: Alamy

"There is more to do to restore hope and build a stronger economy where prosperity is shared more fairly across Britain." Wednesday's figures follow a 13% rise in Ofgem's energy price cap last month It follows a 13% hike in Ofgem’s energy price cap last month, which increased the average gas and electricity bill by £221 to £1,862 a year. Deputy director for prices at the ONS, Mike Hardie, said: "Inflation rose in July, driven by a sharp increase in gas prices following this month’s change to the energy price cap. "This was the largest rise in gas prices for almost four years. "Other upward pressures included furniture prices falling by less than usual for this time of year, and also a smaller fall for clothing prices due to reduced discounting."

The figures follow a 13% hike in Ofgem’s energy price cap last month, which increased the average gas and electricity bill by £221 to £1,862 a year. Picture: Alamy