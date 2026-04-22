UK inflation rises as Middle East conflict pushes up fuel prices. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation rose to 3.3% in March from 3% in February, the Office for National Statistics said.

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Higher fuel prices have driven an increase in UK inflation last month, according to analysts. CPI inflation rising to 3.3% pushes inflation to its highest level since December. Responding to the rise in inflation Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said: “This is not our war, but it is pushing up bills for families and businesses. That’s why it’s my number one priority to keep costs down. “Our economic plan is the right one and has put us in a stronger position to support families in the face of this new crisis.” Read more: Petrol pump thefts hit record levels as Iran war sees forecourt fuel prices surge Read more: Condom prices to surge by 30% as world's largest manufacturer warns Iran war is 'disrupting production'