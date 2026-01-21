Inflation has increased from 3.2% to 3.4%. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

UK inflation has risen to 3.4 percent in the year to December, ONS figures have revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The figure, up from 3.2 percent in November, marks the first increase since July 2025. The rise is said to be fuelled by Christmas getaways - following a fuel price rise at the tail end of last year, economists have said. Some economists are expecting the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation to have risen in December after falling sharply the previous month. However, December's rate rise comes in slightly below the 3.5% that a consensus of economists had been forecasting for the month. ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: "Inflation ticked up a little in December, driven partly by higher tobacco prices, following recently introduced excise duty increases. "Air fares also contributed to the increase with prices rising more than a year ago, likely because of the timing of return flights over the Christmas and new year period.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves visit the Jaguar Land Rover car factory in Solihul. Picture: Alamy

“Rising food costs, particularly for bread and cereals, were also an upward driver. “These were partially offset by a fall in rents inflation and lower prices for a range of recreational and cultural purchases.” A consensus of economists have predicted that it will jump higher to 3.5% for last month, from 3.2% in November. Rob Wood and Elliott Jordan-Doak, economists for Pantheon Macroeconomics, said they were forecasting a shallower rise in CPI to 3.3% in December. A hike to tobacco duties, which was announced at the autumn budget in November, is set to have pushed up overall inflation during the month. The price of plane tickets and hotels are also expected to have soared amid stronger demand for Christmas travel.

An illuminated SALE sign - with the rise in inflation following the Christmas getaways. Picture: Alamy