The rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation rose to 3.5% in September from 3.1% in August, the Office for National Statistics said.

Overall inflation has been rising over the summer, fuelled by the Middle East energy shock which has pushed up the price of fuel and household energy.

Rob Wood and Elliott Jordan-Doak, UK economists for Pantheon, said they expect higher motor fuel prices to have been a major contributor to higher inflation in September.

This is largely driven by diesel, with average prices rising to surpass £2 a litre for the first time ever at the beginning of this month, according to RAC figures.

The economists also said prices will have risen after a temporary summer VAT cut on family attractions such as theme parks and zoos ended in September.

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