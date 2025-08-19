The Oasis concerts brought in hordes of fans to arenas in Cardiff, Manchester, London and Edinburgh, which could have driven greater demand for hotel rooms. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Prices in the UK are set to have risen faster last month as school holidays boosted travel costs and grocery bills remain elevated, economists have said.

Some experts said an "Oasis bump" could have contributed to higher accommodation prices in July. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) will publish the latest inflation dataset on Wednesday. The rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation is widely expected to have increased to 3.7% in July, from the 3.6% recorded in June. The school summer holidays are likely to have seen airfares rise considerably, with airlines typically bumping up prices in July amid stronger demand from families. Analysts for Pantheon Macroeconomics forecast that airfares could surge by 17.1% between June and July.Rail costs and package holidays are also set to have jumped amid the spike in summer travel. July's Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation will also be announced on Wednesday.

The Government has not confirmed how it will determine the cap on regulated train fare rises in England in 2026, but this year's 4.6% hike was one percentage point above RPI in July 2024. Banking group Investec has forecast this year's July RPI figure will be 4.5%, which means fares could jump by 5.5%. Pressure group Railfuture said "it would be outrageous" if fares rose by that much. Meanwhile, economists have pointed to a possible spike in hotel prices helping drive up CPI inflation in July. Sanjay Raja, senior economist for Deutsche Bank, said this could partly be attributed to British band Oasis kicking off their reunion tour in July. The concerts brought in hordes of fans to arenas in Cardiff, Manchester, London and Edinburgh, which could have driven greater demand for hotel rooms. Accommodation prices could rise by as much as 9% in July, compared with June, "with the Oasis concerts having a strong impact on Manchester prices alone", the economist said. Mr Raja is predicting headline UK inflation will have risen to 3.8% in July.

