The “directed energy weapons” have been hailed as an 'exciting' technology that could help shield the UK from emerging threats.

Britain is investing £20million to develop new anti-drone laser technology. Picture: UK MOD/Getty

By Jacob Paul

Britain is investing £20million to develop new drone-destroying lasers in a bid bolster the protection of key military sites and critical infrastructure.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said new “directed energy weapons” will complement Britain’s DragonFire systems being installed on the Royal Navy's destroyers from 2027 under a £300 million defence deal. DragonFire lasers are said to be strong enough to burn through drones, mortar rounds and brick with a powerful beam. At £10 per shot, they are seen as a cheap low-cost alternative to missiles used for shooting down incoming drones and missiles. Meanwhile, Sea Viper missiles fired Navy destroyers to take out enemy threats cost as much as £1 million each. The £20million laser investment forms part of a wider £30million of funding for Britain’s drone defences from UK Defence Innovation (UKDI), a body set up to invest in cutting-edge military technology. Read more: Royal Navy ships to be fitted with anti-drone DragonFire laser capable of 'hitting £1 coin from a kilometre away' Read more: Russian spy ship aimed lasers at RAF pilots tracking it near UK waters

Phillip Lester, a retired RAF air vice-marshal, hailed the ‘exciting’ technology, emphasising the potential to protect vital UK infrastructure. “Laser technology is exciting and I’m sure there is potentially utility for protecting the UK. It just needs to be integrated. The principle function of air defence in the UK through our fighter jets, as well as some other capabilities,” he told the Times. He added: “There are key military sites and critical infrastructure that we might want to prioritise for protection in order to ensure national resilience and the preservation of national capability.” An MoD spokesman said: “Laser weapon technology offers significant potential across a wide range of defence and civil applications. We are actively exploring opportunities, particularly in counter-drone systems.

DragoneFire will be installed on Royal Navy ships. Picture: Getty