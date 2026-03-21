The double missile strike close to the UK-US base comes hours after the US President suggested he was considering 'winding' down the war in Iran

UK blasts Iran's 'reckless' ballistic missile attack on Diego Garcia - as US deploys 'bunker busters' on nuclear enrichment site. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The UK has hit out at Iran's 'reckless' use of ballistic missiles targeting a joint UK-US airbase on Diego Garcia - as America used 'bunker buster' bombs to once again target the Natanz nuclear enrichment facility.

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Iran fired two ballistic missiles at the joint UK-US military base on Diego Garcia according to reports. It comes within hours of the UK granting America access to its bases for "collective self-defence". The UK government had previously only granted the US permission for “defensive” action, with unverified reports suggesting the strike took place before the UK granted America use of the bases. Reports suggest that neither of the two missiles hit their intended target, with one brought down by a US warship’s SM-3 interceptor, and the other failing mid-flight on Friday morning. Donald Trump said on Friday that the UK should have acted "a lot faster" in allowing the US to use its bases in the region. It comes as the United States claimed that Iran's ability to threaten ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz have been "degraded" after an underground facility used to store cruise missiles was bombed earlier this week. Read more: Iranian man, 34, and Romanian woman, 31, charged after 'attempting to enter British nuclear missile base' Read more: Trump's longtime friend and White House envoy 'asked ICE to detain and deport mother of his child' amid custody battle Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister, warned the Prime Minister that he was “putting British lives at risk” by allowing the US to use UK bases in the region. He told Yvette Cooper that the UK's decision to allow the US to use its bases for "defence" purposes equated to "participation in aggression”, outlining that Iran has a right to self-defence.

Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, leaves Number 10 Downing Street to go to Parliament. Picture: Alamy

On Saturday, the Ministry of Defence condemned what it called “Iran’s reckless attacks”. A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “Iran’s reckless attacks, lashing out across the region and holding hostage the Strait of Hormuz, are a threat to British interests and British allies. "RAF jets and other UK military assets are continuing to defend our people and personnel in the region," the statement continued. “This Government has given permission to the US to use British bases for specific and limited defensive operations.” It follows the UK government confirming a shift in policy on the Iran conflict, with Downing Street noting an "agreement for the US to use UK bases in the collective self-defence of the region includes US defensive operations to degrade the missile sites and capabilities being used to attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz". US President Donald Trump had previously announced he was 'winding down' action in the region - hours after confirming he was weighing up the idea of sending more than 2,500 US troops to the Middle East. Taking to X, Abbas Araghchi claimed Iran would “exercise its right to self-defence”. “Vast majority of the British People do not want any part in the Israel-US war of choice on Iran.“Ignoring his own People, Mr Starmer is putting British lives in danger by allowing UK bases to be used for aggression against Iran. Adding: "Iran will exercise its right to self-defence.”

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, Friday, March 20, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., for a trip to Florida. Picture: Alamy

It comes as Kemi Badenoch said Britain was being “dragged into” the Iran conflict “whether we like it or not”. The Conservative leader criticised Sir Keir Starmer for not backing the US earlier. “He’s basically sat on the fence, hoped it would go away, and then when the news looks like it’s negative, he pretends that he actually made a decision." It comes as hundreds of protesters against US and Israel’s attacks on Iran have arrived outside Downing Street after marching from Russell Square. The crowd walked through the capital for about an hour and waited to the sound of drums on Whitehall for speeches to begin. They chanted “hands off Lebanon and Iran”, “from the belly of the beast, hands off the Middle East” and “from Iran to Palestine, bombing children is a crime”.

War In Middle East Boosts Global Concerns Over Energy Costs. Picture: Getty

The Pentagon has drawn up plans that could involve seizing Kharg Island, Iran’s key oil terminal in the Gulf. Mr Trump’s top spokesman confirmed the details to The Telegraph but cautioned that the president had not made a final decision. It comes as Sir Keir Starmer spoke to the Crown Prince of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, on Saturday to discuss the war in the Middle East. A spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister spoke to His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, this morning. "The leaders began by discussing the situation on the ground, and the Prime Minister outlined the UK’s latest support for Bahrain, including deploying a team of experts to help counter drone attacks.“Both condemned Iran’s ongoing attacks on critical national infrastructure and the Strait of Hormuz. " The Prime Minister updated on the US use of UK bases in the collective self-defence of the region, including to degrade the missile sites and capabilities being used to attack shipping. “Discussing diplomatic efforts in the region, the Prime Minister welcomed Bahrain joining the growing list of signatories to the UK-led joint statement condemning Iran’s attacks and calling for de-escalation. "The Prime Minister also thanked His Highness for Bahrain’s continued leadership in the United Nations to drive forward an end to the conflict.“The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.”

A US Sailor sails on a Pico sailboat November 4, 2012 In Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory. Picture: Alamy

Writing on Truth Social on Friday, Mr Trump said: "We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran." He added that the Strait of Hormuz "will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it — The United States does not!" "If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated. "Importantly, it will be an easy Military Operation for them." Read more: Caller Khalid has some views on the US-Iran war that Tom finds 'ridiculous' Read more: US to use UK bases to 'degrade' Iranian missile sites being used to attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz

The US has deployed three more warships and roughly 2,500 additional marines to the Middle East. Picture: Getty

Earlier, Washington sources said the Pentagon is sending three warships and thousands of additional Marines to the Middle East, marking the second deployment of Marines to the region in the past week. The roughly 2,200 to 2,500 Marines will be deployed on the California-based USS Boxer amphibious. White House officials have said Trump's desperation to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could lead the US to invade Kharg Island. “He wants Hormuz open,” a White House official told Axios. “If he has to take Kharg Island to make it happen, that’s going to happen. If he decides to have a coastal invasion, that’s going to happen. But that decision hasn’t been made. “We’ve always had boots on the ground in conflicts under every president, including Trump. I know this is a fixation in the media, and I get the politics, but the president is going to do what’s right,” a second senior official said. According to a report in Axios, Washington is hoping a blockade of the Island would put pressure on Iran to allow ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which transports around 20% of the global oil supply.

Iran continues to press its campaign against its oil-exporting neighbours, threatening shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and plunging the global energy economy into crisis. Picture: Getty

In his Truth Social post, Mr Trump also left a muddled picture of whether the US would guard the crucial Strait of Hormuz shipping lane. The US president launched a fresh attack on his NATO allies on Friday , branding them "cowards" in a blistering TruthSocial post. "Without the U.S.A., NATO IS A PAPER TIGER!" he raged "They didn’t want to join the fight to stop a Nuclear Powered Iran. Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don’t want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices." "So easy for them to do, with so little risk. COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER"

Speaking on Thursday night, Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu said the war could end “a lot faster than people think”. Picture: Getty