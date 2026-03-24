Iran’s ‘gig economy of terror’ hits UK as experts warn Jewish sites are being targeted by proxy networks. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

Iran is expanding a shadow campaign across Europe using what experts describe as a “gig economy of hostile activity”, outsourcing surveillance, intimidation and potential attacks to criminal networks and loosely connected operatives.

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Security analysts warn the model, designed to give Tehran plausible deniability, is increasingly being used to target Jewish communities, businesses and institutions, including in the UK. Michael McManus, Director of Research at the Henry Jackson Society, said the approach marks a clear evolution in Iran’s playbook. “Iran has long relied on plausible deniability, using proxies from terrorist groups like Hezbollah and Hamas down to criminal networks and freelance operatives,” he said. “That model is now evolving into a gig economy of hostile activity, enabling Tehran to conduct low-level sabotage, intimidation and surveillance across Europe while obscuring responsibility.” He added that the tactic mirrors Russian grey-zone warfare, where deniable actors operate below the threshold of open conflict. “The result is a growing threat to UK infrastructure, businesses and communities that is harder to detect, attribute and deter,” he said. The warning comes amid growing scrutiny of emerging groups believed to be fronts for Iranian operations. Read more: Starmer says we're not at war with Iran, but Tehran has already started targeting us, and it's only going to get worse Read more: Iran’s ‘terror gig economy’ comes to Britain: Fears North London ambulance arson attack was outsourced to street-level recruits

Joe Truzman, a security analyst at the Foundation for Defence of Democracies, said one such group, Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, bears the hallmarks of an Iranian construct. “I’m not surprised that we are seeing another attack, especially against a Jewish institution. We don’t know a lot about this organisation. It is certainly new,” he said. “My suspicion is that we are observing an Iran-crafted front, meaning that this is an organisation that has been created by Iran, perhaps the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, to carry out attacks specifically against Jewish institutions.” He pointed to telltale signs in the group’s presentation and targeting. “Their logo with the wording is a sign of a classic Iranian front organisation,” he said. “What we have been seeing with almost all of these attacks is that they are going after symbols of either Israel or Jewish institutions.” Truzman added that the operational style suggests outsourcing rather than a tightly controlled militant group. “Here I think we are seeing a little bit of amateurism. I don’t think this is being done by a well-established organisation. I suspect that Iran is outsourcing these attacks to criminal organisations.”