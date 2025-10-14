The Prime Minister, the Chancellor and the ex-Foreign Minister have all said that national security is their number one concern.

At the same time, they intone that China is vital to the UK’s future prosperity. The truth is that it is the Treasury, since the days of George Osborne, which has steered policy towards China. Yet, while Treasury officials have a deep understanding of the UK’s economy, their experience and knowledge of China is minimal.

The Cash/Berry espionage case is a masterclass in government ineptitude. Whether or not they were guilty is a matter for the courts, not speculation, but by refusing to endorse the common-sense position that China is a threat and therefore that a prosecution under the Official Secrets Act could proceed, the government has ensured that it has stayed centre stage, instead of being a two day wonder.

It is also a masterclass in appeasement. The Chinese are not so hung up by spying. They know that all countries spy on others. They do not make too much of a fuss when they are caught out by the Americans or by Europeans. They bark, but they do not bite. However, if they sense weakness, they bark louder.

Our ministers talk of China being an important trade partner. They should concentrate on exports, not trade – imports are China’s business. Exports of goods and services amounted to £28.8 billion last year, ranking China 6th, not negligible at 3.3% of the UK’s exports, but not overwhelming either. Moreover, no country which has been in the diplomatic doghouse with China has seen its overall exports suffer during that time.

In 2012-3, after the Prime Minister met the Dalai Lama, exports rose. They hit a record in 2022, when ministerial visits were in abeyance. Amusingly, the only time they have fallen apart from Covid was during the Osborne “Golden Era”.

Trade is far less affected by politics than the Treasury believes, except in the sense that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has a policy of self-reliance and decoupling, which is likely to lead to falling exports for all western countries, something UK behaviour cannot change (exports fell 12.1% 2024 compared to 2023).

As for investment, the position is more stark. Government figures show that Chinese investment in the UK represents 0.2% of our foreign investment stock. Since 2016, the CCP has been careful to direct investment at high technology targets, where the UK should not be welcoming them. Jobs created and maintained at the height of Chinese investment before Covid were around 3,000 a year.

No doubt the government worries that Chinese investment in wind farms and manufacturing electric vehicles in the UK is essential to our future. And there, national security obtrudes. Connectivity through cellular (IoT) modules (CIMs) embedded in modern systems would give China the ability to turn off British energy or vehicles, or to download data including speech, audio and phone data.

It would also give the CCP tremendous leverage by threatening to withhold the supply of CIMs, a component they are working hard to monopolise. Covid and rare earths demonstrated that the Chinese would not hesitate to use such a supply dependency.

If the government has a China strategy, it is not revealing it. Outsiders must hope that it recognises that national security is indeed the number one priority. Otherwise, the UK risks becoming a satrapy of the CCP: what price national security?

____________________

Charles Parton is Chief Adviser to the China Observatory at the Council on Geostrategy, and a former UK diplomat in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

