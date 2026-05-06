UK’s largest warship sets sail for Nordic waters
HMS Prince of Wales will provide security in the Atlantic and High North regions.
A warship that will provide “world-class” defence for the UK has set sail from Scotland, the Royal Navy has said.
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The HMS Prince of Wales, the UK’s largest warship, set sail from the Glen Mallan jetty, Loch Long, Argyll and Bute, for Nordic waters to provide security in the Atlantic and High North regions.
The ship, which is generally based in Portsmouth, will be joined by Type 45 destroyer HMS Duncan and tanker RFA (Royal Fleet Auxiliary) Tidespring, and will work with NATO and the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) throughout the deployment.
It will arrive in Bergen waters in Norway, with a training drill, named Tamber Shield, scheduled to take place with its Norwegian counterparts.
The fleet will later switch to the High North and open waters for anti-submarine training exercise, Dynamic Mongoose, in northern Europe.
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Commanding officer Captain Ben Power said: “HMS Prince of Wales stands ready as the nation’s flagship to demonstrate the United Kingdom’s commitment to NATO and the Joint Expeditionary Force.
“My thanks go to our families who continue to show unwavering support as we deploy for a period away from home waters.”
Commander James Mitchell, commanding officer of the HMS Duncan, said: “As a Type 45 destroyer, HMS Duncan brings world-class air defence capability to the Carrier Strike Group, providing essential protection to HMS Prince of Wales and other high-value units.
“Training alongside our allies in the North Atlantic and High North strengthens our ability to operate as an integrated and resilient force.”
Captain Terry Barke RFA, who commands the tanker supporting the operation, said: “It is exciting for RFA Tidespring to play another essential role in extending the limits of the Royal Navy and Nato allies, putting training into practice and providing specialist support.”
Commodore Rich Hewitt said: “This 2026 deployment delivers a clear signal of the UK’s steadfast commitment to working with regional partners and securing Europe’s northern flank.
“In an increasingly volatile environment, our integration with partner nations is vital to safeguarding our mutual interests.”