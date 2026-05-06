A warship that will provide “world-class” defence for the UK has set sail from Scotland, the Royal Navy has said.

The HMS Prince of Wales, the UK’s largest warship, set sail from the Glen Mallan jetty, Loch Long, Argyll and Bute, for Nordic waters to provide security in the Atlantic and High North regions.

The ship, which is generally based in Portsmouth, will be joined by Type 45 destroyer HMS Duncan and tanker RFA (Royal Fleet Auxiliary) Tidespring, and will work with NATO and the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) throughout the deployment.

It will arrive in Bergen waters in Norway, with a training drill, named Tamber Shield, scheduled to take place with its Norwegian counterparts.

The fleet will later switch to the High North and open waters for anti-submarine training exercise, Dynamic Mongoose, in northern Europe.

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