UK must prevent 'lost generation' of young people, Starmer warns as Government launches youth plan
Around £500 million worth of investment will also go towards reviving youth services over the next four years
Sir Keir Starmer has warned of a "lost decade of kids" as the Government launches its new ten-year youth plan.
The Prime Minister outlined the improving of prospects for the country's young people is "our generation's greatest responsibility."
He warned of a "lost decade of young kids left as collateral damage" ahead of the publication of Labour's national youth strategy.
The Government will aim to ensure 500,000 more young people across England have access to a trusted adult outside their home as well as resources on how to stay safe online as part of the plans.
Around £500 million worth of investment will also go towards reviving youth services, with a commitment to build or refurbish 250 youth facilities over the next four years, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said.
Through the strategy, the Government is pledging to launch a network of 50 "young futures" hubs by March 2029 as part of a £70 million programme to provide access to youth workers and other professionals, with the first eight operational by March 2026 in cities across England.
It will also support organisations in "underserved" areas to deliver high-quality youth work and activities through a "richer young lives" fund worth around £60 million.
Also set out is the aim to improve young people's wellbeing, personal development and "life skills" through a new £22.5 million programme of support around the school day in up to 400 schools.
The plan pledges to recruit and train youth workers, volunteers and other "trusted adults" with £15 million of investment.
Youth services will be improved through £5 million to strengthen local partnerships, information-sharing and digital infrastructure.
The plan follows a so-called "state of the nation" survey commissioned by Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, which heard from more than 14,000 young people across England.
Sir Keir said: "As a dad and as Prime Minister, I believe it is our generation’s greatest responsibility to turn the tide on the lost decade of young kids left as collateral damage.
"It is our moral mission. My Government sets out a clear, ambitious and deliverable plan – investing in the next generation so that every child has the chance to see their talents take them as far as their ability can.
"That is also why we will ensure that if you choose an apprenticeship, you will have the same respect and opportunity as everyone else, as we get two-thirds of young people in higher-level learning or apprenticeships.'
Ms Nandy warned that young people were "the most isolated in generations" facing challenges that are "urgent and demand a major change in direction.
"Young people have been crystal clear in speaking up in our consultation, They need support for their mental health, spaces to meet with people in their communities and real opportunities to thrive.
"We will give them what they want."
The Liberal Democrats said the Government needed to do 'much more" to ensure all children had access to the local services they deserved.
Munira Wilson, the party's education, children and families spokesperson said: "These in-person spaces and facilities are more essential than ever at a time when social media and screen time is blighting children’s mental and physical health.
"The Government also owes it to every child with special educational needs and their families, to get on with reforming the broken Send system, ensuring they are not left behind.“It cannot continue to kick the can down the road – the future of thousands of vulnerable children is at stake."