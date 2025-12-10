Around £500 million worth of investment will also go towards reviving youth services over the next four years

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer warned of a "lost decade of kids" as the Government launches its ten-year plan to improve opportunity for the country's young people. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Sir Keir Starmer has warned of a "lost decade of kids" as the Government launches its new ten-year youth plan.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prime Minister outlined the improving of prospects for the country's young people is "our generation's greatest responsibility." He warned of a "lost decade of young kids left as collateral damage" ahead of the publication of Labour's national youth strategy. The Government will aim to ensure 500,000 more young people across England have access to a trusted adult outside their home as well as resources on how to stay safe online as part of the plans. Read more: Starmer says he wants apprentices at top of politics Read more: Caller Jack's ‘brilliant’ theory on why so many young people are unemployed

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy speaking during the National Youth Strategy launch event at Peckham Levels, London. Picture: PA

Around £500 million worth of investment will also go towards reviving youth services, with a commitment to build or refurbish 250 youth facilities over the next four years, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said. Through the strategy, the Government is pledging to launch a network of 50 "young futures" hubs by March 2029 as part of a £70 million programme to provide access to youth workers and other professionals, with the first eight operational by March 2026 in cities across England. It will also support organisations in "underserved" areas to deliver high-quality youth work and activities through a "richer young lives" fund worth around £60 million. Also set out is the aim to improve young people's wellbeing, personal development and "life skills" through a new £22.5 million programme of support around the school day in up to 400 schools. The plan pledges to recruit and train youth workers, volunteers and other "trusted adults" with £15 million of investment. Youth services will be improved through £5 million to strengthen local partnerships, information-sharing and digital infrastructure.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer visiting Milton Keynes Central Library in Buckinghamshire, earlier this year. Picture: Alamy