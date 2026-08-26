A few weeks after the solar eclipse comes another chance to see a rare red glow... But you will have to be up in time

A blood moon effect during a total lunar eclipse. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Not long after a solar eclipse brought the UK to a near standstill, there is set to be another celestial event this week, with the moon set to glow red.

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The partial lunar eclipse comes after the solar eclipse, which saw 90% of the Earth covered from a British perspective as millions turned their eyes to the sun (with special glasses on, of course). The dramatic event cast the largest shadow over the UK since the full solar eclipse in 1999, and while this next event will not be as dramatic, it might be worth getting up for. Here is what you need to know about the upcoming lunar eclipse and when it can be viewed in the UK. Read also: The UK will get another partial solar eclipse in 2027 - but it won't be as dramatic

A girl watching the solar eclipse in the UK. Picture: Alamy

What is a lunar eclipse? A lunar eclipse is when the Earth moves between the sun and the moon, which puts the moon into the Earth's shadow, which causes the appearance of the Moon to change and glow red. There is a lunar eclipse around three times a year, when all three entities are aligned. A full lunar eclipse is when the moon passes into Earth’s umbral shadow and turns the moon a shade of red to those who can see it, which is known as a 'blood moon'. The event this week will be a partial lunar eclipse but is almost a full event as 96% of the moon will be in shadow. A lunar eclipse, unlike the solar variety, is safe to look at with the naked eye.

The full moon cycle. Picture: Alamy