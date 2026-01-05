The foreign secretary made the remarks in the Commons after the ousted Venezuelan president and his wife Cilia Flores appeared in a New York on Monday after being seized from their home in Caracas

The Foreign Secretary made the remarks in the Commons after the ousted Venezuelan president and his wife, Cilia Flores, appeared in a New York court on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

The British Government does not "shed a tear" for the end of Nicolas Maduro's reign, Yvette Cooper has told MPs.

The foreign secretary made the remarks in the Commons after the ousted Venezuelan president and his wife Cilia Flores appeared in a New York on Monday after being seized from their home in Caracas by the US military. Cooper said the UK is in "close contact with our international partners" on the situation in the South American nation, after Donald Trump said the US would "run" the country in the interim. Read more: Nicolas Maduro tells New York court he is a 'decent man' as he pleads not guilty to federal charges Read more: Starmer pledges to stand by Denmark as Trump eyes Arctic island

Nicolas Maduro faces drug and weapons charges that carry the death penalty if convicted. Picture: Alamy

After confirming the UK was not involved in the US operation, Cooper added that Britons should "be under no illusion as to the nature of the Maduro regime". "A once functioning democracy has become a hub for very dangerous, organised criminal gangs," she told MPs. Cooper then went on to point out that President Maduro had led the country into "economic ruin", with an 80 per cent fall in the nation's GDP. She also raised that UN investigators are looking into "a pattern of arbitrary detentions, tortures and killings". The 2024 general election results in the country have never been published, the minister said, while there is evidence of state security forces firing on protesters. "These are the hallmarks of a regime that clings to power through fear, coercion and violence, not through democratic consent," Cooper said. "We can shed no tears for the end of Maduro's rule." The UK government has yet to condemn President Trump over the capture of Maduro, a move which has angered a large number of Labour MPs. Cooper said that she "raised the importance of complying with international law" with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Former party leader Jeremy Corbyn warned the American leader that "things are going to spiral out of control very quickly" if US troops remain on the ground in Venezuela.

Former party leader Jeremy Corbyn warned the American leader that "things are going to spiral out of control very quickly". Picture: Getty