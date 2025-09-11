UK to mass produce drones to 'fight Russian aggression' after incursion in Poland's airspace sparks fears for NATO
The UK will mass produce cutting-edge interceptor drones to help Ukraine fight off Russian aerial attacks, the Ministry of Defence has announced.
Listen to this article
The drones, designed by Ukraine with support from UK scientists and technicians, are highly effective in destroying the one-way attack aircraft Moscow continues to launch at Ukrainian cities, the MoD claims.
Defence Secretary John Healey unveiled details of the drone-building project at a defence conference on Thursday.
It comes after Russian drones violating Polish airspace during overnight attacks on Ukraine were shot down by Poland and Nato. Poland blasted the move as an ‘act of aggression’ by Vladimir Putin and warned the country is the closest it’s come to conflict since the Second World War.
The attack also exposed the gaps in Nato’s air defences which security experts have long warned about – sparking fears Putin may carry out further incursions on Nato territory.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “As Russia continues its egregious and unrelenting attacks on Ukraine, the UK’s support will not falter, and we alongside our allies will continue to step up.
Read more: Starmer condemns Russia's 'violation of Poland's airspace' as NATO 'closest it's been to war since WWII'
Read more: Poland shoots down Russian 'suicide' drones as Nato jets scrambled following 'unprecedented violation' of airspace
“This new partnership is a landmark moment, bringing together British and Ukrainian ingenuity to deliver cutting-edge defence drone technology to fight back against Russian aggression.
“By harnessing the strength of our world-class defence industry, we are not only helping Ukraine defend itself against (Vladimir) Putin’s barbaric attacks, but we are also creating British jobs, driving growth, and securing our own future.”
The new drones have already proved useful against the Shahed drones used by Russia, and are much cheaper to produce than traditional air defence missiles, the MoD said.
Sir Keir and President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the UK-Ukraine industrial partnership over the summer.
An expansion, signed by the Defence Secretary in Kyiv last week, allows the sharing and joint development of intellectual property.
Mr Healey said: “Through this groundbreaking industrial partnership with Ukraine, and our new Defence Industrial Strategy, we are revving up our world-leading defence industry.
“We will innovate at a wartime pace, support UK and Ukrainian security, and boost jobs here in Britain.
“This deal is a first of its kind, giving UK industry unprecedented access to the latest equipment designs, supporting Ukraine in its fight to defend against Putin’s illegal invasion and showing how defence can be an engine for growth as we deliver on our Plan for Change.”
Mr Healey, after holding talks in London on Wednesday with defence officials from Poland, Italy, France and Germany, condemned Russia’s “reckless” incursion into Polish airspace.
He said he asked the UK Armed Forces to look at options to bolster Nato’s air defence over Poland.