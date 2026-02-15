Global health officials announced earlier this year that the UK is no longer considered to have eliminated measles.

Dozens of suspected cases have now been reported in north London, amid an outbreak across several schools.

What is measles?

Measles is a highly infectious viral illness that can spread very easily among people who are not fully vaccinated.

It usually starts with cold-like symptoms, followed by a rash a few days later - the rash starts on the face and behind the ears before spreading to the rest of the body.

The spots of the measles rash, which are not usually itchy, are sometimes raised and join together to form blotchy patches.

Some people may also get small spots in their mouth.

What are the risks?

While many people recover, the illness can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia, brain inflammation and in rare cases, long-term disability or death.

Babies and people with weakened immune systems are more at risk.

Measles can also cause miscarriage or stillbirth, premature birth (before the 37th week of pregnancy), and a baby to have a low birthweight.

How measles spreads

Measles is spread when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes.

A person is infectious from when they first have symptoms (around four days before the rash appears) until four days after they get the rash.

The NHS recommends opening windows and doors to help reduce the risk of measles spreading, frequently washing hands with soap and warm water, and using tissues when you cough or sneeze and throwing them in the bin immediately after using them.

It advises against sharing cutlery, cups, towels, clothes, or bedding.