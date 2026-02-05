The move comes amid stiff competition for training roles and concerns doctors failing to secure a post are leaving the profession.

Resident doctors during strike action in their quest for pay restoration, reforms to improve training numbers and remove training bottlenecks. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

British-trained medics will be at the front of the queue for training posts under reforms being introduced by the Government, a health minister has said.

Plans going through Parliament would see medical graduates from the UK and Ireland prioritised for both foundation and specialist placements, along with other specific groups. The move comes amid stiff competition for training roles and concerns doctors failing to secure a post are leaving the profession. Health Secretary Wes Streeting has previously highlighted the need for the NHS to end its “over-reliance on international recruitment”. The Medical Training (Prioritisation) Bill forms part of the Government’s push to resolve an ongoing dispute with resident doctors in England, which has led to strike action. Introducing the draft law to the House of Lords, Labour frontbencher Baroness Merron said: “One of the most pressing of those challenges is the severe bottleneck in postgraduate medical training. Read more: Resident doctors vote to continue industrial action for another six months over pay row Read more: Early detection tests - including blood and saliva - that catch multiple cancers could be part of NHS screening

Health minister Baroness Gillian Merron. Picture: Alamy

“For several years now, the number of applicants for foundation and speciality training places has grown far more rapidly than the number of available posts. “In 2019, there were around 12,000 applicants for 9,000 speciality training places. “In 2020, visa restrictions were lifted, and we find this year that this has soared to nearly 40,000 applicants for 10,000 places, with significantly more overseas-trained applicants than UK-trained ones. “This has created intense competition, uncertainty and frustration for many at the start of their careers. “At the same time our NHS has become increasingly reliant on international recruitment.” Lady Merron added: “The Medical Training (Prioritisation) Bill gives effect to the Government’s commitment to place UK-trained doctors and other defined priority groups at the front of the queue for medical training posts. “It does so while continuing to allow internationally trained doctors to apply for and contribute to the NHS. “Let me emphasise that the Bill is about prioritisation. It is not about excluding people, but it is unashamedly about prioritisation.”