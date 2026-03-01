Officials at the Foreign Office are understood to be working on plans for potential evacuation routes should airspace in the Gulf remain closed

Passengers stranded by the closure of Dubai International Airport. Picture: AP Photo/Altaf Qadri

By Rebecca Henrys

The UK has mounted an unprecedented operation to support hundreds of thousands of British nationals in the Gulf as Iranian missile strikes continue to rock the region.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officials at the Foreign Office are understood to be working on plans for potential evacuation routes should airspace in the Gulf remain closed. But British nationals are currently being advised to stay where they are and follow the instructions of local authorities and monitor the Foreign Office’s travel advice, which officials expect to change rapidly. Those in Bahrain, Israel, Palestine, Qatar and the UAE have been urged to register their presence with the Foreign Office online. More than 76,000 people, mostly in the UAE, have already registered their presence, a scheme the Government has used before to provide urgent updates to people affected by international crises. Read more: New leaders of Iran 'want to speak' with Washington, says Trump Read more: Three US service members killed after Iran launches retaliatory attacks for killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei

A smoke plume rises following a missile strike on a building in Tehran on March 1, 2026. Picture: ATTA KENARE / AFP via Getty Images

Ambassadors in the UAE and Qatar also remain in frequent contact with major airlines. The scale of the consular operation is unprecedented, with the “register your presence” scheme never previously handling so many people in so many different countries. Efforts to support British nationals, driven by the Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and minister Hamish Falconer, come as US and Israeli combat operations against Iran entered their second day on Sunday. The Israeli military said it had continued to hit sites in central Tehran following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an airstrike on Saturday morning. Iran has vowed to retaliate with “devastating blows” and has fired missiles at many of its neighbouring countries as well as US military targets. Israeli authorities reported Iranian missiles had killed nine civilians in Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem, while the US military’s Central Command said three American service members had been killed and five others severely wounded on Sunday.

Search and rescue teams and numerous medical units are dispatched after a missile launched by Iran in retaliation for Israeli and US strikes hit a building in the city of Beit Shemesh near West Jerusalem. Picture: Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images

Central Command gave no further details about those killed or wounded, but has rejected Iranian claims that the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln had been hit by ballistic missiles. It is understood that no British nationals have been killed or injured so far in the conflict. But Defence Secretary John Healey said some 300 UK troops had been within “a few hundred yards” of an Iranian strike on a base in Bahrain. Two missiles have also been fired in the direction of Cyprus, where thousands of UK personnel are stationed, although the Government does not believe these were deliberately targeted at the British bases there. Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer has spoken to regional leaders to express his “solidarity” in the face of “dangerous Iranian escalation”. Ms Cooper has also been engaged in a major diplomatic push, speaking to her regional counterparts along with US secretary of state Marco Rubio and other G7 foreign ministers.

Members and officers from the Iraqi Interior Ministry's Explosives Directorate inspect the fuel tank of a rocket that landed in a rural village in the Siyahi area near the city of Hilla in the central Babil province on March 1, 2026. Picture: Karrar Jabbar / AFP via Getty Images