The museum’s operator, Glasgow Life, has announced that they have been removed due to a lack of consent, which said is “more respectful to the deceased individuals”.

The museum’s operator, Glasgow Life, has announced that they have been removed due to a lack of consent, which it said is 'more respectful to the deceased individuals'. Picture: gerard ferry/Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Mummified human remains in a UK museum may be returned to Egypt after they were taken from view amid ethical concerns.

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The mummified remains of the priest Nekht were previously on display in a painted coffin in the Egyptian section of Kelvingrove Museum. Read more:s operator, Glasgow Life, has announced that the artefacts have been removed due to a lack of consent, which it said is “more respectful to the deceased individuals”. Glasgow Life has since confirmed it received a request to repatriate the remains back to Egypt. It did not confirm who the repatriation request came from. A spokesperson for Glasgow Life said: “We intend to continue to remove human remains from display, as care and conservation for specific items and the whole collection allows. This is likely to take some time. Read more: Burnham heads to Commonwealth summit after opening door to slavery apology Read more: 'We're out of time': Chilling cockpit audio reveals moment plane crashes and erupts into fireball in Florida killing nine

The artefacts are no longer on display in Egyptian section of Kelvingrove Museum in Glasgow due to a lack of consent. Picture: Ian MacNicol - UEFA/Getty

"A specific storage, with restricted access, was built to house human remains and other sensitive objects, in the second phase of Glasgow Museums Resource Centre and that is where these remains will eventually be held.” Alongside priest Nekht, a mummified male head, a mummified right foot and a mummified right hand recovered from the Valley of the Kings, Luxor, were also removed from public view. Work to remove archaeological human remains from the History Discovery Centre and the Scotland’s Early People gallery at Kelvingrove is under way. Glasgow Life said that once the project at Kelvingrove was completed, work to remove a coffin and mummified human remains on display in St Mungo Museum in the city centre would begin. The museum operator said that the removal of human remains from display at Glasgow Life museums reflected contemporary museum practice.

Glasgow Life has removed an Egyptian mummy from display at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum following concerns over consent for the display of human remains. Picture: Jacob Hughes/Alamy