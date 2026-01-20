UK must ‘stay ahead of China’ when it comes to teaching international students
The new international education strategy has set a target for the UK to make £40 billion a year from teaching international students by 2030.
British schools and universities are to educate more international students, in a bid to avoid hostile states ‘filling the gap’.
The UK ranks second in the list of countries providing educational opportunities overseas, with only the United States ahead.
China is rapidly expanding its offering, though, with ministers now providing stronger guidance to campuses about how to safeguard the UK’s national interests while expanding partnerships with other states.
On the day that a controversial Chinese ‘super embassy’ in London is set to get the go ahead, an international education strategy will also seek to grow Britain's soft power influence through opportunities for students.
But as diplomatic ties are strengthened with China, with the prime minister also due to visit Beijing, Education Minister Jacqui Smith told LBC that her colleagues will continue to stand up to the nation.
She said: “We know and we’ve been very clear that China is an enormously important force in the world and we will work with China where it brings benefits to the UK.
“But we will challenge China where necessary. That’s the type of international relationship that we have and that we are building with China.
“In terms of education, there may be areas of research where it’s particularly important that security considerations are borne in mind, when partnerships are being made.
“We’re giving support to universities to think about the way in which due diligence is done, which will help us to continue growing our research partnerships in a way that safeguards our national interests.”
Just now, they bring in £32 billion a year - more money than the automotive or food and drink industries attract.
The government claims British exports of education contribute around £560 to the pocket of every UK citizen.
Baroness Smith told LBC she now wants to see schools and universities expand into countries like Indonesia, India, Vietnam and Saudi Arabia, with government insiders pushing for the UK to step up before less friendly nations do.
King’s College London is among the institutions set to grow their research and development partnerships as part of the strategy.
Vice chancellor and president of the university, Professor Shitij Kapur, told LBC that the UK needs to stay ahead of the game.
He said: “I would rather not see education as a threat, but look, I'm not naive.
“I think increasingly China is developing the academic talent and universities that are becoming attractive to the rest of the world.
“In some sense we have to watch, learn, form and compete with some of our traditional competitors, but also some of the new emerging competitors now.”
Asked if the UK provides a better quality of education than the United States and China, he added: “Our education is of a different quality, and the UK offers a uniquely welcoming environment.
“People do not want to go to a place where they feel hostility.”
Ministers say that growing the UK’s education exports will help to diversify income for struggling universities.
But just as new figures show repayments of student loans in England are miles behind the interest now being added to them, LBC has been told any possibility of reforming the system is dead in the water.
In 2024-25, £15 billion of interest was added to England’s student loans, compared to just £5 billion made in repayments, leading to widespread anger from graduates on social media.
The education minister Jacqui Smith stood by the system, though, telling LBC it is ‘fair’.
“What we know about a university education in the UK is that you will earn considerably more during the course of your lifetime than if you don't benefit from a university education.
“It’s therefore fair that we have a system where you pay back the benefit that you have achieved as a graduate.
“You only pay a set proportion of your income above a certain amount and if you get to the end of the repayment period and you haven't paid it off, that is a write off.
“It’s important that the student finance system is sustainable for the future, so that more students are able to come through the system. It's fair for students.
“It’s very different to any other sort of debt, but it means students contribute to a system from which they considerably benefit.”