The new international education strategy has set a target for the UK to make £40 billion a year from teaching international students by 2030.

Education Minister Jacqui Smith told LBC that her colleagues will continue to stand up to the nation. Picture: Alamy

By Fraser Knight

British schools and universities are to educate more international students, in a bid to avoid hostile states ‘filling the gap’.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The UK ranks second in the list of countries providing educational opportunities overseas, with only the United States ahead. China is rapidly expanding its offering, though, with ministers now providing stronger guidance to campuses about how to safeguard the UK’s national interests while expanding partnerships with other states. On the day that a controversial Chinese ‘super embassy’ in London is set to get the go ahead, an international education strategy will also seek to grow Britain's soft power influence through opportunities for students. But as diplomatic ties are strengthened with China, with the prime minister also due to visit Beijing, Education Minister Jacqui Smith told LBC that her colleagues will continue to stand up to the nation. Read more: Hundreds gather to protest against proposed Chinese 'mega-embassy' in London Read more: 'It’s lunacy! Completely mad!' Security expert warns China’s London mega-embassy could become European spy base

Representatives of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, along with other groups, demonstrate outside Royal Mint Court, London, the site of the proposed new Chinese embassy. Picture: Alamy

She said: “We know and we’ve been very clear that China is an enormously important force in the world and we will work with China where it brings benefits to the UK. “But we will challenge China where necessary. That’s the type of international relationship that we have and that we are building with China. “In terms of education, there may be areas of research where it’s particularly important that security considerations are borne in mind, when partnerships are being made. “We’re giving support to universities to think about the way in which due diligence is done, which will help us to continue growing our research partnerships in a way that safeguards our national interests.” The new international education strategy has set a target for the UK to make £40 billion a year from teaching international students by 2030. Just now, they bring in £32 billion a year - more money than the automotive or food and drink industries attract. The government claims British exports of education contribute around £560 to the pocket of every UK citizen. Baroness Smith told LBC she now wants to see schools and universities expand into countries like Indonesia, India, Vietnam and Saudi Arabia, with government insiders pushing for the UK to step up before less friendly nations do.

King’s College London is among the institutions set to grow their research and development partnerships as part of the strategy. Picture: Alamy