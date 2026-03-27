The warning comes from the Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy, made up of MPs and peers, which said Britain should begin reducing its heavy reliance on Washington in key areas of defence and security.

The NATO exercise Cold Response is being held in northern Norway. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A cross-party parliamentary committee says Britain and its Nato partners should plan for a “worst-case scenario” in which Europe can no longer rely on the US in a crisis.

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The warning comes from the Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy, made up of MPs and peers, which said Britain should begin reducing its heavy reliance on Washington in key areas of defence and security. The committee urged the government to “plan to move away from a bilateral relationship with the United States that is so dependent on the latter for nuclear and intelligence operations, and conventional defence”. It also said the UK, Europe and Canada should develop a plan “for a transition towards greater European leadership of NATO”. This comes as Donald Trump renewed his criticism of US allies over Iran, mocking the Royal Navy’s two aircraft carriers as “toys” and saying other NATO countries had “done absolutely nothing” to tackle the Iranian regime. Read More: Trump brands Iran a 'lunatic nation' that is 'begging for a deal' and slams Nato for failing to back his war Read More: 'Minister where are our warships?' Defence secretary admits he doesn't know - as Britain forced to borrow German frigate

German mountain troops attend a military exercise at the Bardufoss Airbase in Norway. Picture: Getty