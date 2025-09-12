Polish officials work at the crash site of a Russian drone in the village of Wohyn, eastern Poland. Picture: Shutterstock

By Rebecca Henrys

The UK will join Nato efforts to bolster its eastern flank after Russia sent drones into Polish airspace this week.

Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte said on Friday that military activity under "Eastern Sentry" would start in the coming days and involve assets from the UK, as well as allies including France and Germany. "In addition to more traditional military capabilities, this effort will also feature elements designed to address the particular challenges associated with the use of drones," Mr Rutte said. The operation will bolster Nato’s posture and add flexibility to its approach, he said. A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: "The UK is fully committed to playing our part in Nato’s Eastern Sentry following the reckless and dangerous airspace violations by Russia. "We will provide further detail on the UK Armed Forces contribution soon." Read more: UK announces fresh raft of sanctions on Russia as new Foreign Secretary visits Ukraine Read more: UK to mass produce drones to 'fight Russian aggression' after incursion in Poland's airspace sparks fears for NATO

Until July, six RAF Typhoon jets were operating from Poland as part of Nato’s air policing mission . Picture: Getty

The move by the defence alliance comes after Russian drones that violated Polish airspace were shot down by Poland and Nato on Tuesday night. Defence Secretary John Healey said earlier this week he had tasked the military with looking at how the UK can help bolster Nato’s air defence over Poland. Until July, six RAF Typhoon jets were operating from Poland as part of Nato’s air policing mission – a task shared between the members of the alliance, he said. On Friday, the UK announced a raft of 100 sanctions targeting Moscow’s military and energy sectors as Yvette Cooper visited Kyiv for the first overseas visit in her new role as Foreign Secretary. She said: "The UK will not stand idly by as (Russian President Vladimir) Putin continues his barbaric invasion of Ukraine. His complete disregard for sovereignty has been shown this week when he recklessly sent drones into Nato airspace. "International action to increase economic pressure on Russia and to cut off critical cash flows, which he desperately needs to pay for this illegal war, is vital."

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga (R) and Britain's Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper (L) speak next to the Saint Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv. Picture: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images