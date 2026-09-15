Jonathan Reynolds said the UK "needs access" to models developed around the world to "make sure we're regulating in the right way"

By Issy Clarke

The UK needs to have access to AI models from China and the US to ensure we are protected, a senior government minister has told LBC.

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It comes after the boss of Anthropic, which owns the Claude chat-bot, called for artificial intelligence development to "slow down". Picture: Getty

"AI can be a real powerful tool for good when we get it right," he said. "We do have to have access to what's being developed around the rest of the world in order to make sure we're protected, we're regulating in the right way. "Not just the technology, but how it affects every sector of the economy." His comments come after the boss of Anthropic, which owns the Claude chatbot, called for artificial intelligence development to "slow down". Given the rate of development, Dario Amodei said he was worried that within six to 12 months, AI could be capable of leading a swarm that could take over the entire internet.

Dario Amodei has detailed a three-step framework aimed at setting a more measured pace of development. Picture: Getty

Responding over the weekend, the US President slammed the "sick conspiracy going on against AI and Data Centers, and the only one that is happy about it is China". Mr Trump wrote on his social media platform TruthSocial: "The only control or 'guardrails' that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades!" Prime Minister Andy Burnham welcomed the new focus on the dangers AI could pose to the world from the industry leaders developing the new technology, a Downing Street spokesperson said. The Prime Minister thinks it is a “good thing” that leading AI figures are publicly speaking about the risks of the technology to global security. The spokesperson also insisted that AI “offers huge opportunities that we want the UK to tap into”, including for transforming how public services are delivered, and raising living standards. However, they would not directly comment on whether the Prime Minister supported moves by AI chiefs to purposefully slow down the development of the technology.