While a rare passage of the moon in front of the sun has put all other news in the shade today, Brits will not have to wait long until the next partial solar eclipse.

Hundreds of people have been filmed queuing up outside shops across London for hours in the hope of buying glasses to watch the solar eclipse safely on Wednesday evening.

The event will see more than 90% sun blocked by the moon from around 6pm, which will be the most significant shadow cast onto the UK since the full solar eclipse in 1999.

Doctors have issued a health warning, asking those keen to see the event not to look directly at the sun, nor to use knock-off glasses as it could cause lasting vision damage.

Read also: Experts urge Brits to avoid looking directly at solar eclipse as they warn over lasting damage to eyes