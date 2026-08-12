The UK will get another partial solar eclipse in 2027 - but it won't be as dramatic
Britain will not get an eclipse as dramatic as in August 2026 until 2050, with no total solar eclipse until 2090
While a rare passage of the moon in front of the sun has put all other news in the shade today, Brits will not have to wait long until the next partial solar eclipse.
Listen to this article
Hundreds of people have been filmed queuing up outside shops across London for hours in the hope of buying glasses to watch the solar eclipse safely on Wednesday evening.
The event will see more than 90% sun blocked by the moon from around 6pm, which will be the most significant shadow cast onto the UK since the full solar eclipse in 1999.
Doctors have issued a health warning, asking those keen to see the event not to look directly at the sun, nor to use knock-off glasses as it could cause lasting vision damage.
Read also: Experts urge Brits to avoid looking directly at solar eclipse as they warn over lasting damage to eyes
When is the next partial solar eclipse in the UK?
There will be another partial solar eclipse in the UK on August 2, 2027.
This will begin at 8.57am and finish at 11.01am.
It is not considered to be a deep or significant eclipse, with a lesser percentage of the sun and daylight being blocked by the moon.
When is the next deep partial solar eclipse in the UK?
The next deep partial eclipse, when more than 90% of the sunlight is blocked, will be seen in 2050 in the UK.
When is the next full solar eclipse in the UK?
There will not be a full solar eclipse in the UK, like the one seen in 1999, until 2090.