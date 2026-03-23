Sir Keir Starmer said there was 'no assessment that we're being targeted' as he visited a school this morning. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

The Prime Minister dodged questions this morning on whether Iran could hit targets in Britain with long-range missiles.

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Fears have been sparked that Iran could strike targets thousands of miles away - after two missiles were fired at the Diego Garcia military base on Friday, 2,360 miles from Iran. One was shot down by a US warship while the other reportedly fell into the ocean around 400 miles short. Israel has said the launches show that Tehran ‘can reach London, Paris or Berlin’ with strikes. Sir Keir was asked this morning whether targets in Britain could be hit. He replied that there was currently “no assessment that we’re being targeted.” Read more: Iran threatens to send price of oil soaring - as Trump sets deadline for reopening Strait of Hormuz to all shipping LIVE: Four Jewish community ambulances set on fire in anti-Semitic arson attack

Smoke rise after powerful explosions as the Israeli army announced a new wave of attacks on Tehran. Picture: getty

“We carry out assessments all the time in order to keep us safe, and there's no assessment that we're being targeted in that way at all. “But of course, it's my job to ensure that British interests, British lives are always uppermost in my mind. “What we need here is de-escalation, and that's why we had a statement from a number of countries last week about what we need to do about the Strait of Hormuz, which obviously needs careful coordination and a viable plan.

Iranian families gather behind the ruins of a building in Tehran. Picture: getty