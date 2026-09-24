Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband told Iran’s foreign minister that Britain will “not tolerate intimidation, threats or hostile activity on UK soil” from groups linked to his country, the Foreign Office said.

Mr Miliband met his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, in the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday.

The Foreign Office said the pair discussed the war in the Middle East, the importance of re-opening the Strait of Hormuz and the UK’s “unwavering resolve to combat threats from Iranian-linked groups on UK soil”.

In a readout from the meeting, the department said: “The Foreign Secretary told Araghchi that Iran should choose de-escalation and diplomacy instead of prolonging the war.

“He underlined the importance of restoring freedom of navigation and the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, stressing the impact continued disruption has on global security and economic stability."

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