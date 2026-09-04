The US president also repeated his claim in a TV interview that parts of London were lawless “no-go” areas as a result of immigration, where the police were “afraid” to patrol

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he hosts a dinner in the Rose Garden at the White House on September 02, 2026. Picture: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Donald Trump said he has saved the UK from nuclear attack by waging war against Iran as he again hit out at Britain for refusing to be drawn into the conflict.

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The US president also repeated his claim in a TV interview that parts of London were lawless “no-go” areas as a result of immigration, where the police were “afraid” to patrol. In making the accusation, Mr Trump took the opportunity to renew his criticism of London Mayor Lord Sadiq Khan of Tooting, with whom he has had a fractious relationship, branding him “a nasty guy”. However, a source close to the Labour peer said the city was a “multi-cultural and thriving” global centre with crime rates down and that the American leader “just can’t comprehend our success”. Read more: Donald Trump plans to break ground on 250ft Washington arch without final approval Read more: Vance insists no Iran peace until regime stops attacking ships in Strait of Hormuz

Mr Trump was speaking to GB News amid the ongoing military standoff between Washington and Tehran in the Middle East over the Strait of Hormuz. The vital sea route for oil and gas was open to shipping prior to the US and Israeli offensive against Iran, aimed at preventing the country from developing a nuclear weapon. The disruption in the Gulf channel has shocked economies around the world, including the UK’s, and caused a spike in petrol prices. Justifying the war, Mr Trump told the UK broadcaster: “I’m saving your country from the threat too.

People walk past an anti-US billboard at Enghelab Square in central Tehran on September 2, 2026. Picture: Atta KENARE / AFP via Getty Images

“Because if Iran had a nuclear weapon, they’re more likely to use it in Europe, where they do have missile capability, than they are in America, where they don’t. “I’m saving your country from a problem because they would use it.” In the interview, the president also again poured scorn on Britain’s reluctance under former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer to be drawn into the Iran conflict, as he hinted the US may pull support for the UK over the Falkland Islands in response. He said: “Don’t forget, you get a big percentage of your oil from the Strait of Hormuz, and you weren’t there to help me.” Meanwhile, appearing at a White House news briefing, vice president JD Vance disputed the conflict with Iran was “a war right now”, just days after the US completed its latest round of strikes.

He said: “There is no active shooting. I recognise there have been places where this has flared up.” Mr Trump also repeated his warning of the threat posed by immigration to the UK and the country’s energy stance, arguing it was facing “disaster”. He said: “If you don’t stop people pouring into your country from all over the world, you’re not going to have a country left.” Mr Trump added: “I mean, if you go through London, London’s a much different place. “You have a terrible mayor. He’s a nasty guy, nasty person. He’s a very bad mayor.

United States President Donald J Trump makes remarks as he hosts Republican lawmakers for an “End of Summer BBQ” in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Picture: CNP / AdMedia