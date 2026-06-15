Researchers are calling for greater awareness of the condition, which can cause chronic pain and fatigue

Many reported it impacted their employment, education, and mental health. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Sufferers of hypermobility in the UK are being left to wait up to 21 years for a diagnosis, according to a new study.

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The University of Edinburgh-led study of more than 2000 people found patients waited an average of 19 to 21.7 years for diagnosis. Picture: Alamy

Researchers said it suggested awareness of hypermobility spectrum disorders (HSD) and hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (hEDS) was limited. Respondents from Wales were left waiting the longest for a diagnosis, at 21.7 years on average between symptom presentation and diagnosis. The figure was 21.1 years for Northern Ireland, 19.5 for Scotland and 19 for England. The study also revealed that many people travel for a diagnosis, with more than a third of Welsh respondents (37.3%) and 39% of those in Northern Ireland reported leaving their country for diagnosis, as did 17.4% of people in Scotland. People in England were most likely to receive a diagnosis within their country of residence, at 97.6%.

People with hypermobility have unusually flexible joints with a further range of motion. Picture: Alamy

Kathryn Berg, trial and research manager at the university’s Institute of Genetics and Cancer, said: “This study highlights the profound impact hEDS and HSD can have across every aspect of life. “Our findings show the urgent need for equitable, multidisciplinary care pathways that recognise the complex and multisystemic nature of these conditions.” Almost half of respondents to the survey (45.6%) were unemployed, 55.9% reported disrupted education and 47.9% received disability-related benefits. The study also found 20.4% of respondents reported having autism spectrum disorder, 18.1% ADHD and 15.3% dyslexia. Researchers said hEDS and HSD should be understood as complex multisystem conditions rather than disorders defined only by joint hypermobility. They are now calling for greater awareness, and multidisciplinary services alongside and approaches reflecting neurodivergent needs.