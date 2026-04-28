Government confirms rise in state pension age as part of phased process for those born in 1960

The age of the state pension is going up by one year. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Millions are being affected by a change to the UK state pensions, with the government increasing the age from 66 to 67 over a staggered period.

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The state pension age is increasing. Picture: Alamy

At what age will I reach the state pension? If your birthday is on or before April 6, 1960, the UK State Pension age is 66 for both men and women. The government is raising the state pension age to 67 and is introducing a staggered change, which will affect those with birthdays from April 1960 to March 1961. For those with birthdays from April 1961, the state pension age will be 67. See when your birthday aligns with the pension age from 1960: April 6 (1960) to May 5 - 66 years and one month

- 66 years and one month May 6 to June 5 - 66 years and two months

- 66 years and two months June 6 to July 5 - 66 years and three months

- 66 years and three months July 6 to August 5 - 66 years and four months

- 66 years and four months August 6 to September 5 - 66 years and five months

- 66 years and five months September 6 to October 5 - 66 years and six months

- 66 years and six months October 6 to November 5 - 66 years and seven months

- 66 years and seven months November 6 to December 5 - 66 years and eight months

- 66 years and eight months December 6 (1960) to January 5 (1961) - 66 years and nine months

- 66 years and nine months January 6 (1961) to February 5 - 66 years and ten months

- 66 years and ten months February 6 to March 5 - 66 years and eleven months From March 6, 1961 to April 5, 1977, you will reach the state pension age at 67-years-old. Beyond April 5, 1977, the age is yet to be determined. For those born in the 1970s, retirement age will be 68 at the absolute earliest, while Brits born in the 80s and 90s can expect to feel the brunt of these changes and could be expected to work well into their 70s.

Work and pensions secretary Pat McFadden. Picture: Alamy