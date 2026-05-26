The deal is part of the Prime Minister’s wider push to reset relations with Europe

Sir Keir Starmer will host Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in London on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to sign a major new defence and security treaty with Poland on Wednesday, as the Government steps up efforts to tackle hostile threats across Europe.

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The treaty is aimed at boosting border security, tackling organised crime, strengthening collective defence and deepening cooperation with Europe. Sir Keir Starmer will host Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in London on Wednesday, where the two leaders are expected to sign the agreement amid growing hostile threats across Europe. Poland is one of the UK’s closest defence and security partners, a strong supporter of Ukraine and a key economic ally. The pair are expected to discuss a rise in hybrid threats, including alleged Russian-linked arson attacks, cargo fires, cyber-attacks and espionage, and agree on closer cooperation in response. The deal is part of the Prime Minister’s wider push to reset relations with Europe and follows similar agreements with France and Germany. Read more: 'I'm the man with the money': Peter Murrell's brag to jeweller before buying Nicola Sturgeon a necklace with SNP funds Read more: Mother of murdered teen urges PM to toughen social media laws: “Do for other children what you’d do for your own”

Poland is a strong supporter of Ukraine . Picture: Getty

Improving UK-EU relations for the benefit of consumers, businesses and wider European security is also expected to be high on the agenda. Sir Keir said: “Britain and Poland are already close allies and friends, but the challenges Europe now faces demand an even stronger partnership. “This treaty is the biggest step forward in our defence and security relationship with Poland in a generation. It will help us confront modern threats that may be less visible but are no less dangerous, and our work together will keep our countries safe for years to come. “It also delivers on my commitment to work more closely with European partners to boost security and opportunity at home and stability across our continent.”

The defence element of the deal is expected to bring major benefits to both countries. Picture: Getty

The defence element of the deal is expected to bring major benefits to both countries, with British and Polish forces set to combine expertise and industrial capability to help develop and manufacture next-generation weapons, support sovereign supply chains and protect highly skilled jobs in both countries. That is expected to include new air defence effectors – advanced munitions designed to strengthen air and missile defence systems – as well as deeper military interoperability across all domains. The agreement is also expected to cover co-production of a next-generation medium-range air defence missile. The UK and Poland are also expected to step up the use of uncrewed systems to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank through next-generation land capabilities. Under the plans, joint land forces would carry out large-scale exercises focused on counter-drone warfare, electronic warfare and engineering support, while also developing future warfighting capability through new and disruptive technologies.

Poland key migration partner for the UK and a frontline state in Europe’s migration system. Picture: Getty