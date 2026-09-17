All the political party conference dates for 2026 and how to get tickets
Nigel Farage late to speak to Reform faithful due to 'security threat' in Birmingham
Reform was the first major party to hold its conference in 2026, with Nigel Farage being late on stage after a reported threat to his security.
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The right-wing leader kept supporters waiting at the event on September 4, which came shortly after Channel 4 had broadcast a sting where Reform chiefs were seen to welcome cash from an American donor.
Reform's event came before the dates when the House of Commons will rise (September 15 to October 12) to allow MPs the chance to attend their conferences.
Andy Burnham will be Labour's keynote speaker and the Prime Minister will deliver his first such address to members at their conference in Liverpool.
Here are all of the dates that have been announced by mainstream parties so far.
Read also: Kemi Badenoch brands Reform 'woke' as she rejects coalition with Nigel Farage
When are the 2026 UK party conferences?
Conservative
The ICC Birmingham and Hyatt Regency Birmingham will host the event from October 4-7.
Green
The Green Party's conference will be October 2-4 at Brighton Centre.
Labour
Labour's conference will be in Liverpool from September 27-30. The venues are the Convention Centre at the Liverpool Experience Campus, Exhibition Centre at the Liverpool Experience Campus, and the Pullman Hotel.
Liberal Democrat
Like the Green Party, the Lib Dems will also be at Brighton Centre, with additional events at DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole and The Grand. The conference will be September 19-22.
Plaid Cymru
The Welsh nationalists will have their conference in Llandudno from October 2-5.
Reform
The conference was from September 3-5 at the NEC Birmingham, although the first day is their "business event" which comes one day ahead of the main conference.
Restore
The party has not publicised any information about a conference.
Scottish National Party
The SNP will have its conference from October 15-17 at the P&J Live centre in Aberdeen.
Your Party
No conference has yet been announced.
How to get tickets for party conferences 2026?
Conservative - four days - £260
The deadline for £70 early bird tickets for members has now passed, so members will need to fork out £260 for the four-day event. It is a £460 price tag for the business dinner.
The media, meanwhile, can get free entry until September 29, after which they will be charged £885 for entry!
Green - three days - £95
Those on lower income can get a pass for £50, or £30 / £20 for a one-day entry, otherwise the standard tickets for all three days is £95.
Labour - four days - £135
It’s a standard rate of £135 for the whole week for Labour members and a £75 daily rate, while there is an undisclosed concessionary rate for those on lower wages.
Liberal Democrat - four days - Undisclosed
Data for how much the Lib Dems are charging is only for the eyes of party members, but the Spring 2026 Conference was £120 for members by way of comparison.