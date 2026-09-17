Nigel Farage late to speak to Reform faithful due to 'security threat' in Birmingham

By William Mata

Reform was the first major party to hold its conference in 2026, with Nigel Farage being late on stage after a reported threat to his security.

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The right-wing leader kept supporters waiting at the event on September 4, which came shortly after Channel 4 had broadcast a sting where Reform chiefs were seen to welcome cash from an American donor. Reform's event came before the dates when the House of Commons will rise (September 15 to October 12) to allow MPs the chance to attend their conferences. Andy Burnham will be Labour's keynote speaker and the Prime Minister will deliver his first such address to members at their conference in Liverpool. Here are all of the dates that have been announced by mainstream parties so far. Read also: Kemi Badenoch brands Reform 'woke' as she rejects coalition with Nigel Farage

William Hague with activists at the Conservative Party conference in 2010. Picture: Alamy

When are the 2026 UK party conferences? Conservative The ICC Birmingham and Hyatt Regency Birmingham will host the event from October 4-7. Green The Green Party's conference will be October 2-4 at Brighton Centre. Labour Labour's conference will be in Liverpool from September 27-30. The venues are the Convention Centre at the Liverpool Experience Campus, Exhibition Centre at the Liverpool Experience Campus, and the Pullman Hotel. Liberal Democrat Like the Green Party, the Lib Dems will also be at Brighton Centre, with additional events at DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole and The Grand. The conference will be September 19-22. Plaid Cymru The Welsh nationalists will have their conference in Llandudno from October 2-5. Reform The conference was from September 3-5 at the NEC Birmingham, although the first day is their "business event" which comes one day ahead of the main conference. Restore The party has not publicised any information about a conference. Scottish National Party The SNP will have its conference from October 15-17 at the P&J Live centre in Aberdeen. Your Party No conference has yet been announced.

Nigel Farage, leader of the British Reform UK delivers a speech during the Party Conference in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on September 4, 2026. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images ). Picture: Alamy