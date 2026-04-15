Despite stagnation, the UK is still on track to be the fastest-growing European economy in the G7, says James Murray

By Georgia Bell

The UK is in a better position to tackle the economic challenges posed by Iran than its predecessors were with Ukraine, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury has told LBC.

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James Murray said the government is focused on energy independence amidst Iran War. Picture: Getty

The Chief Secretary told Nick: “What it underlines for me is the importance of the work we've been doing and are continuing to do to improve our energy independence, to make sure we have greater homegrown energy and greater energy security, and also to make sure we have economic security." “So everything we've been doing about being fiscally responsible, increasing headroom in the public finances, all of that means we will be better prepared for shocks in the future.” Despite the conflict, the Chief Secretary insisted that the UK is the “fastest growing European economy in the G7”.

It has also emerged that the government will invest £50 billion into Net Zero initiatives. This sits second to the UK’s total defence budget, which sits between £60-65 billion. Explaining the soaring coasts, the Labour MP for Ealing North said that the government is “making a transition in terms of our energy supply.” He told Nick: “One of the critical reasons why we’re spending money on new energy sources is for the energy independence I was talking about a few minutes ago.” “When you look at what’s happening right now in the Middle East, what this reminds us is when we are tied to oil and gas prices, which are set internationally, which we don’t have control over. That puts our economy in a less stable position than if we had energy independence.”

James Murray, Chief Secretary to the Treasury and Bridget Phillipson Secretary of State for Education leave 10 Downing Street after weekly cabinet meeting. Picture: Alamy