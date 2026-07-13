Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has been proscribed as a terrorist organisation under the new National Security Act.

Iran-backed group the Islamic Movement of Companions of the Right (IMCR ) has also been proscribed.

The IRGC was proscribed over “activity linked to the IRGC involving threats to life and intimidation on UK soil".

The government said that the IMCR “almost certainly” directed recent attacks against the Jewish community in London.

It means it is now a criminal offence to invite support for, or express an opinion or belief that is supportive of, the these groups; assist the them in carrying out UK-related activities or engage in conduct likely to materially assist it; or accept or retain a material benefit provided by or on behalf of them.

Anyone found supporting or assisting either group could face up to 14 years in prison.

The GRU, the Russian military intelligence unit, will also be designated, if approved by parliament.



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