Andrew Tate, 39, faces UK charges including rape, trafficking for sexual exploitation, assault, child indecent-image offences and possession of extreme pornography.

The Tate brothers face a string of charges, including rape, assault and trafficking. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

British prosecutors have lodged a formal request for the extradition from the US of brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate amid rape and sex trafficking charges.

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The charges include 10 counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation and three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The 39-year-old is also accused of making and distributing indecent images of a child and possessing extreme pornography. The charges levelled against his brother, 38-year-old Tristan Tate, include five counts of rape, six counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, three counts of sex trafficking and a sexual assault. Both men deny any wrongdoing. The pair’s lawyer, Joe McBride, said he would be challenging the requests, arguing they were not backed up by the information needed under the provisions of the extradition agreement between the UK and the US. Speaking to the Press Association on Wednesday: “They haven’t told us anything we didn’t already know. There’s no supporting facts. “The truth is we are unsurprised. This is the level of arrogance you get from governments with unchecked power.”

Joseph McBride, defending the brothers, said: 'This is the level of arrogance you get from governments with unchecked power'. Picture: Getty

The Tates discovered last week that they must stay in jail as they fight their extradition to the UK. Judge Lauren Louis said they had “failed to meet their burden to demonstrate that they do not present a risk of flight or danger to the community, or that special circumstances warrant their release”. It means the controversial pair will remain behind bars in Miami during what could be a lengthy legal process aimed at securing their removal to Britain. The former professional kickboxers, who hold dual US and British citizenship, have been held in custody since their arrest in July. They were detained after more charges were brought against them by UK prosecutors.