JD Wetherspoon will cut prices on its food and drink on Thursday to highlight a tax “disparity” between hospitality businesses and supermarkets.

The pub giant, which has 794 establishments across the UK and Ireland, said it will drop prices by 7.5% for one day to show customers the potential impact of a VAT reduction for the sector.

Tim Martin, founder and chairman of the company, said the current rules mean that pubs and restaurants are effectively “subsidise” supermarkets.

UK hospitality businesses - including pubs, restaurants, cafes and bars - have to pay 20% VAT on food and drink sales.

This was temporarily reduced during the Covid-19 pandemic but rose again from 12.5% to 20% in 2022.

