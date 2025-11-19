On average, struggling locals are forking out eye-watering sums to the taxman, according to new data from the Taxpayers' Alliance.

Places to Visit: Ireland's Capital City Dublin. Picture: Getty

By Natasha Clark

On average, struggling locals are forking out eye-watering sums to the taxman, according to new data from the Taxpayers' Alliance.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

They found that taxes account for 28 per cent of the average pint, and 29 per cent of the average glass of wine. When the taxes on beer, wine and spirits are totted up for the average pub, it comes to taxes of £96,140. And they say if the cost of a pint of beer had risen in line with RPI inflation since 1989, it would be £1.14 less on average, than we're paying now. That works out at around £200 more a year for the average punter. Alcohol duty has been frozen on and off over the last few years, but Britain has some of the highest duty rates in Europe. But LBC revealed last week that the Treasury is eyeing up another inflationary hike to duties - which would put even more pressure on pubs. We told how campaigners and MPs are lobbying the Chancellor to keep it frozen to try and ease pressure on Britain's much-loved drinking holes. The Taxpayers' Alliance also say that pubs are being hammered at every angle - with the average business rates bill set to rise from £3,938 to £9,451 this year, thanks to Covid-relief ending. There are plans to introduce a permanently reduced rate in 2026-27 for hospitality firms, but pubs still waiting for clarification on what that will mean and how much they will pay. The impact of the National Insurance rise on employers is also impacting hiring decisions. They say that the average cost of hiring a full time employee on the minimum wage is more than £2,300 more expensive than last year's budget. And the average pub is facing an energy bill of £13,264 a year as prices remain high too.

Pubs are warning they're struggling to stay afloat. Picture: Getty

Elliot Keck of the team who did the research, told LBC it was another symptom of the "cost of drinking crisis", pointing out that 209 pubs closed in the first 6 months of 2025. He said: "Government policy on energy taxes and also employment have added significant costs to the hospitality industry and particularly to pubs in recent years. They've been hammered by increases in the minimum wage, in increases to national insurance on employers, and of course, the cut to the threshold at which employers pay. "And also the costs, spiralling costs of energy, with the UK having the highest energy costs in the developed world. "But one of the most significant costs on pubs, and a cost that is directly on pubs rather than on the economy as a whole, which drags in pubs, is, of course, alcohol duty. "Alcohol duty is a tax on the price of a pint, on the price of a glass of wine, spirits and cider. And it has increased significantly in recent years. "And as a result, we estimate for the first time that a pub, the average pub in Great Britain, will pay £100,000 in taxes on alcoholic drinks "And the result of that for the punter is that they are spending hundreds of pounds more on just a pint, just pints of beer, than if the cost of a pint of beer had gone up by inflation since 1989, we estimate is £248 pounds more per year than if it had gone up by CPI. "And that's because a huge amount of the price of a pint of beer, about 28% comes from alcohol duty."

Researchers Say Reducing The Measure Of A Pint Of Beer In The UK Could Improve Public Health. Picture: Getty