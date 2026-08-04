Schoolchildren in the UK have climbed the global rankings in reading, science and maths since 2010, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) scores.

British teens place at 11th and ninth amongst their OECD peers for reading and maths, climbing up from 20th and 22nd in 2009. Science has stayed at 11th.

When Michael Gove became education secretary in 2010, the country’s Pisa scores were at an all-time low.

Between 2000 and 2009, England dropped down the rankings table from 7th to 25th for reading, 8th to 27th in maths, and 4th to 16th in science.

The UK was being fast overtaken by European countries including Poland, Iceland and Norway, and Gove used this data to push for reform.

In his first few months in office, Gove encouraged schools to switch to academy status, granting them autonomy from local authorities.

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