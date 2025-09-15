The UK will deploy RAF jets to Poland in response to Russian drones violating the country’s airspace.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said Britain would provide "further air defence over Poland" following last week’s incident in which multiple Russian drones were shot down by Nato forces.

He told Channel 4: "That is the right thing to do. The wrong thing to do would be to ignore this increased aggression from (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, from Russia.

"Because this wasn’t a one-off. You saw only a few weeks ago the bombing of the British Council in Kyiv, the attacking of the EU embassy, and the direct hits on the Council of Ministers in Kyiv itself."

He added: "It’s absolutely clear that the Russians are ramping up the aggression. It’s very important that, with our Nato allies, we respond appropriately to that and that’s what we’re doing today."

The announcement comes after Russia’s ambassador in London, Andrei Kelin, was summoned by the Foreign Office on Monday over his country’s "unprecedented violation" of Nato airspace.

As well as last week’s incursion over Poland, Romania’s defence ministry said over the weekend that a Russian drone had entered its airspace and been intercepted by two F-16 fighter jets.

Typhoon jets from RAF Coningsby, in Lincolnshire, will join Nato’s "Eastern Sentry" mission, flying over Poland alongside aircraft from Denmark, France and Germany.

They will be supported by a Voyager air-to-air refuelling aircraft from RAF Brize Norton, in Oxfordshire.

Defence Secretary John Healey said: “The UK is fully committed to playing its part in Eastern Sentry, increasing our military presence on Nato’s eastern flank even further.”