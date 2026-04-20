What is a recession and could the UK be heading for the financial situation in 2026, as the International Monetary Fund posts warning about how Iran war might affect global economies?

By William Mata

The UK could suffer its biggest financial test since the pandemic in 2026, with the war in Iran threatening economies around the world, according to ecnomic experts.

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A recession is a worrying time for businesses. Picture: Alamy

What is a recession? A recession is two consecutive quarters of negative gross domestic product (GDP) growth. Signs of a recession include growing unemployment, a fall in demand for goods, reduced investment from businesses, and overall economic decline. Recessions are relatively common and can be managed by economists and governments. It is different to a depression, which is an economic contraction on a much more severe scale and is a rarer event that can last for several years.