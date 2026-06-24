A red weather warning for extreme heat covering an area stretching from London to Swansea and Somerset to Birmingham was issued by the Met Office from 9am on Wednesday to 9pm on Thursday

Sunbathers bask in the blazing hot sunshine on the beach at Lyme Regis. Picture: Celia McMahon/Alamy Live News

By Rebecca Henrys

The UK is braced for record-breaking temperatures, with schools to close and people urged not to travel, as rare red heat weather warnings come into force.

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Temperatures could hit 40C on Wednesday and Thursday in some parts of England and Wales as a “heat-dome” settling over western Europe has brought extreme conditions across the continent. A red weather warning for extreme heat covering an area stretching from London to Swansea and Somerset to Birmingham was issued by the Met Office from 9am on Wednesday to 9pm on Thursday. During the peak of the heatwave on these two days, the temperature could come close to the UK’s all-time high of 40.3C, which was measured in Lincolnshire in July 2022. Read more: Do schools close in hot weather? What 38C forecasts mean for pupils Read more: Rare red 'danger to life' weather warning for extreme heat issued as temperatures set to hit 40C

Members of the public buy ice creams from an South Kennsington ice cream van in London on June 22, 2026. Picture: Brook Mitchell / AFP via Getty Images

The latest heatwave is also expected to surpass the record for June of 35.6C set in Hampshire in 1976. A combination of extreme heat and humidity could impact public health, infrastructure, power and water supplies, the Met Office said, and cause heat-related issues for a range of sectors such as transport, energy and water supply. There could also be an increase in water safety incidents during the heatwave, the agency said, as more people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes or rivers. The agency’s spokesman Grahame Madge said: “The Met Office is flagging 39C as a headline maximum temperature on Thursday, most likely for somewhere in London or the South East. “It is possible we could see temperatures higher than the 39C if the final values are at the upper end of our narrow range. “It is important to remember that the temperature value is only one element of this extreme heatwave story. “The other major factor is the high humidity, which for many will make the intense heat even harder to endure.”

On Tuesday the highest temperature logged was 34.6C in Wisley, Surrey, according to the Met Office. Red heat health alerts have also been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for the East of England, East Midlands, London, the South East, the South West and the West Midlands, and amber heat health alerts for the North East, North West, and Yorkshire and the Humber. These alerts are in place from 1am on Wednesday to 11pm on Thursday, and mean “adverse temperatures are likely to impact on the health and wellbeing of the population”. Extreme temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to cause problems for parents as schools shut early or close to protect pupils amid the heat. Almost 100 schools in Somerset will be fully closed on Wednesday and Thursday, according to Somerset Council. And around 100 schools will be at least partially closed over the next two days in Buckinghamshire, along with 86 schools in Gloucestershire, according to council data. Children at some schools have been told they can wear PE kit rather than full school uniform, which can involve long trousers and blazers.

A commuter uses a fan in an attempt to cool down, as they exit a London Underground tube carriage, in London on June 23, 2026. Picture: Toby Shepheard / AFP via Getty Images

Transport bosses have urged people to avoid travelling on Wednesday and Thursday and are warning those that do to “prepare for a disrupted journey”. National Rail warned of disruption to Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink services until Friday. Avanti West Coast said it planned to run fewer services than usual between Tuesday and Thursday, and that there was “a risk of further disruption”. And Chiltern Railways said it had axed more than half its services until Friday “to ensure the safe operation of the railway”. Eurostar has cancelled four trains planned to run between London and Paris on Wednesday and Thursday “due to expected adverse weather”.

The United Kingdom is facing an extraordinary June heatwave, with temperatures expected to approach 40°C. Picture: Alamy