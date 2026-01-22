President Donald Trump walks down the stairs after a meeting during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The UK will not take part in Donald Trump’s Board of Peace signing ceremony today because of 'concerns about President Putin', the Foreign Secretary has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking on Thursday, Yvette Cooper insisted that the UK would not attend the signing in ceremony for world leaders over concerns linked to President Putin "being part of something which is talking about peace". It comes just a day after Israel's Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to join President Donald Trump's initiative, branded the Board of Peace. In statement from Mr Netanyahu's office, he added that he had accepted Mr Trump's invitation. Netanyahu's response follows his office's earlier criticism of the executive committee making up the board. Read more: Netanyahu accepts invite to Trump's 'Board of Peace' Read more: Putin invited to join Trump's Gaza 'board of peace', Kremlin announces

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper during a meeting at Carlton Gardens in central London, after US president Donald Trump's threats to ramp up tariffs until a deal is reached for the US to buy Greenland. Picture: Alamy

It comes as Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he was looking over the offer to join the board after being invited by the US President. The board's charter has not yet been made public, with much speculation surrounding the finer details. However, an initial draft version obtained by The Associated Press indicates much of the power will be concentrated in the hands of Mr Trump himself. According to the document, a one billion dollars contribution is required to secures permanent membership. So far 60 countries have been invited to join, but permanent membership will be available for the $1bn fee.

President Donald Trump talks to media after a meeting about Greenland during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday. Picture: Alamy