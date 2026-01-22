UK rejects Donald Trump's Board of Peace invite amid 'concerns about Vladimir Putin's involvement'
The UK will not take part in Donald Trump’s Board of Peace signing ceremony today because of 'concerns about President Putin', the Foreign Secretary has said.
Speaking on Thursday, Yvette Cooper insisted that the UK would not attend the signing in ceremony for world leaders over concerns linked to President Putin "being part of something which is talking about peace".
It comes just a day after Israel's Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to join President Donald Trump's initiative, branded the Board of Peace.
In statement from Mr Netanyahu's office, he added that he had accepted Mr Trump's invitation.
Netanyahu's response follows his office's earlier criticism of the executive committee making up the board.
It comes as Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he was looking over the offer to join the board after being invited by the US President.
The board's charter has not yet been made public, with much speculation surrounding the finer details.
However, an initial draft version obtained by The Associated Press indicates much of the power will be concentrated in the hands of Mr Trump himself.
According to the document, a one billion dollars contribution is required to secures permanent membership.
So far 60 countries have been invited to join, but permanent membership will be available for the $1bn fee.
Russia's statement is understood to refer to the Board of Peace being set up by the US to oversee the reconstruction of the Palestinian territory.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that President Putin had "received an invitation through diplomatic channels to join this Peace Council".
"At the moment, we are studying all the details of this proposal and hope to have contacts with the American side to clarify all the nuances," he added.
Earlier, Kazakhstan's leader President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also accepted an invitation to join the same board, according to his spokesperson.
