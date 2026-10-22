US envoy Steve Witkoff called Vladimir Putin a "humanitarian", which has drawn criticism from Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

By Ella Bennett

The Government has hit back after Donald Trump’s lead negotiator on the Ukraine war described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “humanitarian”.

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Steve Witkoff, the US special envoy, made the remark as he met with the Russian leader in St. Petersburg this week. It comes as the US president has made a new push to end the Ukraine war and is putting pressure on Kyiv to agree to a settlement, while forging closer links with Russia. Scotland Secretary Douglas Alexander suggested the Government was wholly at odds with the remarks made by US special envoy Mr Witkoff. Asked by LBC if the UK agreed with Mr Witkoff’s characterisation, Mr Alexander said: “No, we don’t." Read more: Britain ‘will be sorry’ unless defence gaps are plugged, defence chair warns LBC as MPs expose Russian submarine threat Read more: US citizen Stephen Hubbard released by Russia at request of Donald Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

He told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: “We see him as somebody who illegally invaded Ukraine at the start of this conflict, who has been responsible for conduct by his government that included attempted assassinations on UK soil. “So we simply do not recognise the description of Vladimir Putin as a humanitarian. “In contrast, we are crystal clear that we stand foursquare behind Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine in their battle for freedom.” Asked by reporters at the White House about Mr Witkoff's "humanitarian" comment, President Trump referred to Putin's release of retired US school teacher Stephen Hubbard, who had been in custody in Russia since 2022. He said: “Well, I guess you have to say for that particular purpose, for the purpose of allowing a man, who was thinking he was going to be in prison for life, out. But I wouldn't say anything one way or the other."

.@POTUS: I was in the midst of getting Stephen out of Russia — and if we did what these foolish people wanted me to do right now, he wouldn't be coming out right now. He'd be in there for another 20 years. https://t.co/dRemXbLmpV pic.twitter.com/y2oHvn7tbV — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 21, 2026