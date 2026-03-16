The UK is working to develop a “viable, collective plan” to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Keir Starmer insisted the UK will not be drawn into a "wider war" in the Middle East today insisting he wanted to see it end as "quickly as possible".

Knocking back Donald Trump's call for for warships in the Strait of Hormuz, the Prime Minister said Britain is working with its allies and European partners to reopen the vital shipping waterway in the Gulf of Oman after it was blocked by Iran.

Speaking from Downing Street, the Prime Minister said Britain has already acted alongside other countries to release emergency oil stocks at a level that is "completely unprecedented".

He added: "But ultimately we have to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to ensure stability in the market.

"We're working with all of our allies, including our European partners, to bring together a viable collective plan that can restore freedom of navigation in the region as quickly as possible."

It comes after Donald Trump warned Nato faces "very bad future" if it fails to help the US reopen the waterway.

Read more: Trump says Nato faces ‘very bad future’ as US calls on allies to help secure Strait of Hormuz

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