Starmer vows 'we will not be drawn into wider war' as he says UK working to reopen Strait of Hormuz 'as quickly as possible'
The UK is working to develop a “viable, collective plan” to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible, Sir Keir Starmer has said.
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Keir Starmer insisted the UK will not be drawn into a "wider war" in the Middle East today insisting he wanted to see it end as "quickly as possible".
Knocking back Donald Trump's call for for warships in the Strait of Hormuz, the Prime Minister said Britain is working with its allies and European partners to reopen the vital shipping waterway in the Gulf of Oman after it was blocked by Iran.
Speaking from Downing Street, the Prime Minister said Britain has already acted alongside other countries to release emergency oil stocks at a level that is "completely unprecedented".
He added: "But ultimately we have to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to ensure stability in the market.
"We're working with all of our allies, including our European partners, to bring together a viable collective plan that can restore freedom of navigation in the region as quickly as possible."
It comes after Donald Trump warned Nato faces "very bad future" if it fails to help the US reopen the waterway.
Read more: Trump says Nato faces ‘very bad future’ as US calls on allies to help secure Strait of Hormuz
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"If there’s no response or if it’s a negative response I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO,” Mr Trump warned on Sunday evening.
“We’ll see if they help us. Because I’ve long said that we’ll be there for them but they won’t be there for us,” he told the Financial Times.
But the Prime Minister has so far resisted Mr Trump’s demands to send Royal Navy warships to help secure the vital shipping route for oil and gas.
He told reporters on Monday the UK “will not be drawn into the wider war”, adding that “our priority is always the national interest, and so we have been clear and consistent in our objectives throughout this conflict."
Sir Keir also announced £53 million in support for “those households that are most exposed” to rising heating oil prices.
He added that The Government will give a “legal direction” to energy companies to pass on “every penny of the savings that we delivered at last year’s budget” to consumers.
Tehran blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a major shipping route used by oil tankers transporting the fuel out of the Middle East, has sparked global price spikes.
Speaking to LBC on Sunday, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said "the cost of living is the number one priority for this government", as he promised LBC listeners their energy bills will be protected.
He said the Government is still looking at all options of what that support could look like, whether that be targeted or universal.