Ministers have announced an £820 million package aimed at helping almost one million get off benefits and into work

Pat McFadden insists a 'better response to anxiety' exists than 'just giving people benefits' amid plans to cut youth unemployment. Picture: LBC

By Danielle de Wolfe

Pat McFadden has insisted that the government must "have a better response to anxiety than just giving people benefits" amid government plans to invest £820m in a bid to curb youth unemployment.

Speaking with Lewis Goodall on Sunday on the subject of NEETS - individuals not in education, employment or training - the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions refused to comment on suggestions plans were afoot to cut benefits as a result. Highlighting government plans to curb youth unemployment, Mr McFadden told LBC the government was set to offer 300,000 training places to help get young people into work. Highlighting that more than half the people on unemployment benefits have been on them for more than 15 years, Mr McFadden said that "changing peoples' life stories" should be a priority and "not just a spreadsheet". "I don't want to play amateur doctor," Mr McFadden insisted, amid suggestions changes need to be made to the awarding of benefits around mental health. It comes as it was announced the government is set to spend £820m on helping almost one million people get off benefits and into work. In response to one LBC caller who highlighted that he had applied to more than 80 jobs without success, Mr McFadden conceded that there are some "deep-seated things going on in the labour market". Read more: Childcare expansion to 'pull children out of poverty' with government to end families living in bed and breakfasts Read more: 171 arrested in delivery rider crackdown - as 60 migrants working illegally in UK set for deportation

The money put forward by the government includes funding for training and work experience in construction, hospitality, and health and social care for 350,000 young people on universal credit. Others will be offered “intensive support” to help them find work, while Government-backed guaranteed jobs will be provided for up to 55,000 young people from spring 2026. But those that refuse to engage with the help on offer without a good reason could lose some of their benefits. Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said: “Every young person deserves a fair chance to succeed. When given the right support and opportunities, they will grasp them." The Labour MP for Wolverhampton South East continued: "We're spending too much just keeping body and soul together for some people - and not changing the story of their life. "I don't want to play amateur doctor and ask what you have or don't have - what should the response of the benefits system be - it shouldn't be writing people off. 'Whitehall has to get out of the departmental thing," he added, insisting the government spends "too much on failure".

