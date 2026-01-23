UK retail sales bounced back last month in a better-than-expected performance over the key Christmas season, new official figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the total volume of retail sales, which measures the quantity bought, is estimated to have risen by 0.4% in December.

This follows a fall of 0.1% in November.Most experts had been expecting sales to remain flat in December, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics.

It comes after a boost to online trading, with sales across internet retailers rising by 4.4% – the biggest rise since February last year – thanks to strong demand for gold and silver as precious metal prices boom.

Over the final quarter of the year, retail sales by volume are estimated to have fallen by 0.3% as the December boost failed to offset falls in October and November.

Read more: Meet Trump's 'peace board': Tyrants and despots join Tony Blair as President unveils his blueprint for Gaza

Read more: Top terror expert warns 'we can't underestimate' impact of AI on terrorism, following LBC investigation into Grok