The UK's return to the European Union's Erasmus student exchange scheme will cost the taxpayer up to £800 million each year, a shocking report has claimed.

The UK's return to the scheme is set to cost the British taxpayer £570 million in its first year - with an expansion of the scheme likely to lead to a large hike within years.

With Brussels planning to increase funding for the scheme by more than 50 per cent in 2028, Britain's membership fee could soar to £1.25 billion annually, according to the Telegraph.

Work on the UK joining the Erasmus programme was announced as part of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's post-Brexit reset deal with Brussels in May.

The negotiations have included work on "mutually agreed financial terms" for taking part in the scheme, which the UK left under Boris Johnson.

