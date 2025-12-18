UK return to Erasmus scheme to cost Brits £570m a year - with bill set to soar
The UK's return to the European Union's Erasmus student exchange scheme will cost the taxpayer up to £800 million each year, a shocking report has claimed.
The UK's return to the scheme is set to cost the British taxpayer £570 million in its first year - with an expansion of the scheme likely to lead to a large hike within years.
With Brussels planning to increase funding for the scheme by more than 50 per cent in 2028, Britain's membership fee could soar to £1.25 billion annually, according to the Telegraph.
Work on the UK joining the Erasmus programme was announced as part of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's post-Brexit reset deal with Brussels in May.
The negotiations have included work on "mutually agreed financial terms" for taking part in the scheme, which the UK left under Boris Johnson.
Under Mr Johnson, the UK pulled out of Erasmus, launching the Turing scheme as a domestic alternative, arguing that remaining in the EU scheme would have meant a net cost of £2 billion over seven years.
The Guardian reported that British students would be able to participate in vocational training placements under the Erasmus scheme, as well as university-based study exchanges.
Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds held talks with the European Commission's Maros Sefcovic in Brussels last week with the deadline looming for the UK to join in time for 2027.
Tim Bradshaw, chief executive of the Russell Group of leading universities, said: "We're delighted at the UK's association to Erasmus+.
"With an even greater scope than previous programmes, Erasmus+ opens up fantastic opportunities for students, adult learners and young people to all benefit from new experiences and learning.
"It will also renew the huge contributions that EU students and staff make to life on our university campuses."