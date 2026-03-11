Sir Keir Starmer has suggested he will review the law relating to handguns, as the 30th anniversary of the Dunblane Primary School shooting approaches.

He has raised concerns over 3D-printed guns and pressed ministers to bring in stricter background checks for licences.

Mick North, the father of five-year-old Sophie, who was murdered in the atrocity, has called on the Government to close any loopholes in legislation.

In March 1996, Thomas Hamilton shot and killed 16 pupils and their teacher in the school’s gym hall before turning the gun on himself.

Mr North’s case was raised by Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey during Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons.

The Prime Minister said “we must never forget the horror of Dunblane”, as he expressed his gratitude to the families who “fought to make this country a safer place”.

Sir Ed also pressed Reform UK leader Nigel Farage to apologise for describing the ban on handguns as “ludicrous” in 2014.

Restrictions on small arms put in place after the 1996 massacre were a “kneejerk” response, Mr Farage said at the time, when he was Ukip leader.

He has since said he was talking about shooting ranges.

Speaking on Wednesday, the Lib Dem leader said: “Thirty years ago this week, a man carried four handguns into Dunblane Primary School and murdered a teacher and 16 children.

“I was deeply moved by the BBC documentary about it last night and the courage of the parents who campaigned for a ban on handguns to keep other children safe, including Mick North, who lost his five-year-old daughter Sophie on that dark day.

“He has rightly called on the honourable member for Clacton (Nigel Farage) to renounce his description of the handgun ban as – and I quote – ‘ludicrous’, something the member still refuses to do.

“Mr North has also called for a review of firearms legislation to close any loopholes. Does the Prime Minister agree?”

Sir Keir replied: “I certainly do, and we must never forget the horror of Dunblane and never forget the young children and their teacher who did not come home from school.

“The campaign that families fought to make this country a safer place is a lasting legacy, and we should be enormously grateful for their courage.”

Sir Ed then said: “I hope the Government will close any loopholes.”