Heidi Alexander thanked the Armed Forces for their "professionalism" during their assistance in the operation

By Alex Storey

A Cabinet minister has told LBC the UK was right to assist the US in seizing the "shadow fleet" Marinera tanker and broke no laws during the operation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander insisted it was "right that the UK responded in a positive way when we were asked by the US to assist." It comes after the US troops seized a second Russian tanker in the Caribbean, which the Ministry of Defence later confirmed was assisted by supply ship RFA Tideforce and RAF surveillance aircraft. US forces boarded the Marinera, a Russian-flagged vessel previously known as Bella-1, on Wednesday, as it travelled north and eastwards through the waters between Iceland and Scotland. It had previously broken through Donald Trump's 'full naval blockade' of Venezuela. Speaking to LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr Ms Alexander defended the UK's intervention. Read more: British forces helped US mission to seize rogue Russian-flagged tanker in Atlantic Read more: Trump says US 'will always be there for NATO' as Greenland tensions rise

US troops seize second shadow fleet tanker in Caribbean raid. Picture: X

She told Andrew: "I believe it was right that the UK responded in a positive way when we were asked by the US to assist in this operation. "This vessel has been operating as part of the Shadow Fleet for quite a while. It is part of an Iranian-Russian sanctions evasion axis. "And the proceeds that Iran has got from transporting oil, selling oil that they then use to fund and fuel terrorism, misery and conflict from the Middle East to Ukraine needs to be tackled. "My understanding is that this vessel sought to evade a blockade in December close to Venezuela. The Americans had been tracking it and we were asked in recent weeks to provide support.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander told LBC that the UK was right to assist the US. Picture: LBC

"The Royal Auxiliary Fleet vessel Tide Force provided some enabling support. We weren't actively involved. The RAF provided some air surveillance as well." The Minister also thanked the "professionalism" of the Armed Forces who supported the action, and confirmed she was "absolutely sure" when asked by Andrew that the UK had acted in line with international law. She said: "The operation took place in international waters. There are strict rules around the law with respect to international waters. "I've obviously spoken with colleagues from the Ministry of Defence and across Government, but on the basis of the information that I have received, I am confident that this operation was conducted in line with international law." The Marinera had previously broken through Donald Trump's 'full naval blockade' of Venezuela and was sailing under a temporary permit to use the Russian flag.

Today, the UK has provided enabling support to the United States at their request to interdict the vessel Bella 1. pic.twitter.com/9QveMnwZBa — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) January 7, 2026