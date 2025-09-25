An average of four people were killed in crashes on Britain's roads every day last year, statistics show, sparking calls for ministers to introduce casualty reduction targets.

Department for Transport (DfT) figures show there were 1,602 road fatalities in 2024, a decline of 1% from the previous year.

The number of people killed or seriously injured fell by the same percentage to 29,467.

RAC road safety spokesman Rod Dennis said: "Britain might still have an enviable safety record compared to some other countries, but the simple fact is that casualties aren't falling at a fast enough rate any more.

"Casualty reduction targets would be one way of giving the whole topic of road safety national focus, as would fresh interventions that could help remove the riskiest drivers from our roads - for instance, introducing alcohol interlocks to stop drink-drivers from reoffending, and steps taken to reduce instances of excessive speeding.

"The Government has long trailed its forthcoming road safety strategy, so we look forward to seeing how this can bring casualty numbers down further."